Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, MI

Suspects could face federal charges after 10 stolen dogs found in Ottawa County

By Ruta Ulcinaite
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHVBV_0acyWZUg00

Charges are possible against multiple suspects from Grand Rapids accused of stealing dogs from two separate Ohio breeders and bringing them to West Michigan.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were contacted Monday by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, requesting help finding the dogs after the breeder found the stolen dogs posted for sale on the internet.

Investigators made contact with a resident in the 900 block of Leonard Street in Tallmadge Township and found 10 French bulldogs.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says there were seven dogs stolen from a breeder within their county, and another three dogs taken from a neighboring county.

The dogs were microchipped and confirmed to be the stolen dogs from Ohio, valued at around $6,000 each.

They were taken to the Harbor Humane Society and were picked up early Wednesday morning.

Harbor Humane Society

Harbor Humane says the dogs were all in good condition and are now on their way back home.

The organization says this is not the first time the Ohio breeder had dogs stolen. Over the course of time, a total of 40 French Bulldogs have been stolen from the Ohio breeder.

Harbor Humane Society

Stolen French Bulldog puppies at Harbor Humane Society

Deputies expect to charge a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in connection to the case.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information may contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Ottawa County, MI
Pets & Animals
Grand Rapids, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Ottawa County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Dogs#Breeders#Puppies#French#The Harbor Humane Society#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related