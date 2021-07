In Miami Beach, it's not unusual for a celebrity to host a party. It's also not unusual for cocktails to be involved. But, when a celebrity — in this case, Snoop Dogg — is hosting a cocktail-making class to launch his strawberry gin, Indoggo, you go. To keep with the strawberry theme, this class took place at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel, the collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams.