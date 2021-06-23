Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley, Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Baker Valley; Burns BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR BURNS BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 636 AND 646 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this morning and continue through this evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph.