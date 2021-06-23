Red Flag Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS AND VALE BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423...426 AND 637 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today to 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this morning and continue through this evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph.