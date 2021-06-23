Free Will Astrology (6/23/21)

CANCER (June 21-July 22): "I was so flooded with yearning I thought it would drown me," wrote Cancerian author Denis Johnson. I don't expect that will be a problem for you anytime soon. You're not in danger of getting swept away by a tsunami of insatiable desire. However, you may get caught in a current of sweet, hot passion. You could be carried for a while by waves of aroused fascination. You might find yourself rushing along in a fast-moving stream of riled-up craving. But none of that will be a problem as long as you don't think you have something better to do. In fact, your time in the cascading flow may prove to be quite intriguing — and ultimately useful.