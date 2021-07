For the last two years of the 1980s, I lived in the West Nile region of Uganda, where its famous former dictator, Idi Amin, was born. My ex-husband was helping to repatriate people who were forced to leave the country after Amin's ouster; they'd been refugees for a decade. There was no organized law enforcement in much of the East African nation, and the army — as well as teachers and other public servants — went months without getting paid.