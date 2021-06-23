Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Beekeeper Chas Mraz Talks Pollinators, Pesticides and Connectedness

By Pamela Polston
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The phrase "We are all interconnected" is not New Age woo-woo. Skeptics need only ask a physicist. Or, if the very word "quantum" makes your eyes glaze over, ask a beekeeper instead. That's what we did. Chas Mraz, 55, is a third-generation beekeeper at Champlain Valley Apiaries in Middlebury —...

www.sevendaysvt.com
Community Policy
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Honey Bees#Food Plants#Beekeepers#Champlain Valley Apiaries#Apples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Matthews, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews celebrates Pollinator Week

MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon recently proclaimed the week of June 21 to 27 as Pollinator Week and urged citizens to recognize the important role birds, bees, butterflies and other insects play in our lives. The proclamation noted how pollinators not only help produce much of our food supply but...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Auburn entomologist seeks alternatives for urban pesticide use

More than 80 percent of Americans live in expanding urban areas, and suburbanites are still craving greenspace as farmland gives way to housing developments and big-box stores. The problem is that proud homeowners use significantly more insecticides than farmers, and these insecticides kill all insects, not just the pests. Insecticides...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Beekeeping Sweetens Arthur Street

For those who participated in the visit to the Huneebee Project Saturday and Sunday, it was a fascinating dive into bee biology, plant sex, and the big wonders that can come from small green spaces in a city. Founded in 2018 by clinical social worker and beekeeper Sarah Taylor, the...
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

West Orange to celebrate National Pollinator Week with a beekeeping demonstration

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are usually associated with a new business opening; however, a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon will spotlight one of Mother Nature’s busiest work places. Tireless workers will literally be “busy as a bee” during a free public event at the Rock, 577 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. A beekeeping demonstration will help children and their parents better understand the complex bionetwork that exists, mostly unseen, between honeybees and pollination.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Pollinator Week, all the buzz

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The movement of pollen from plant to plant ensures a diverse, sound and healthy ecosystem. Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender, made this week a symbolic one that recognizes the able-bodied little creatures that carry pollen far and wide. In case you just so happened to...
Dubuque, IAKCRG.com

Local beekeepers using Pollinator Week to teach children why and how they can protect bees, pollinators

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Phylicia Chandler is a beekeeper with the Swiss Valley Beekeeping Club. She said there are many reasons why protecting bees is important. ”Our lives depend on it, it really comes down to that,” she mentioned. ”So bees pollinate 80 percent of the crops around the world and, more specifically, they pollinate one out of every three bites of food that we take.”
AnimalsMilton Daily Standard

Pollinator support

A recent survey by the Xerxes Society found that western monarch butterfly populations in California, which once numbered in the millions, were less than 2,000 during the latest Thanksgiving count. Destruction of native habitats for butterflies, bees and other creatures is moving forward at an unprecedented pace. It is easy to imagine that there is little that individuals can do to make a meaningful difference. But there is some good news on that front: installing native pollinator plants can provide a welcome respite for all insects and the birds who feed on them. Many Americans still imagine that a perfectly manicured lawn, with a tree here and there and evergreens around the home’s foundation is the embodiment of the American dream. But what may constitute a dream for a homeowner is the stuff of nightmares for our winged and feathered friends.
Animalscapitalpress.com

New treatment makes honey bees immune to pesticides

ITHACA, N.Y. — A new technology could make honey bees immune to many pesticides, which currently cause beekeepers to lose about a third of their hives annually. Studies show that in 98% of hives nationwide, wax and pollen are contaminated with an average of six pesticides, which can kill bees or reduce a bee's immunity to varroa mites and pathogens.
AgriculturePosted by
KDHL AM 920

This is National Pollinator Week

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack proclaimed this week June 21-27, 2021 National Pollinator Week. When you mention pollinators I think of honey bees. However, there are many other insects that are pollinators along with many species of birds and bats. Actually more than 100 crops that are grown in the United States depend on pollinators including fruits, vegetables and nuts. In dollar terms just the honey bee adds $18 billion in value to agricultural crops.
AnimalsThrillist

Urban Beekeepers

Not a thriving colony of bees. When you think of city wildlife, pigeons and rats probably come to mind ... But it turns out that bees, like humans, can actually thrive in urban areas. big cities have a buffet of different flowers and trees to choose from. Bees like a...
Animalsvermont.gov

Pollinators in Peril

Many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department would like to share a few simple suggestions to greatly benefit our essential pollinator species. “The majority of our flowering plants need pollinators in order to produce seeds,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department zoologist...
Animalsadirondackalmanack.com

Pollinator Week Article Collection

In recognition of Pollinator Week, we’ve compiled a selection of articles about pollinating birds and insects and the important roles they play. National Pollinator Week: Who are the pollinators?. An article from last years pollinator week by Jackie Woodcock. Jackie show cases a few insects, birds, flowers, and lizards, explaining...
Fayetteville, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Entomology emergency: On the scene beekeeper saves a hive

Bees, like teenagers, don’t always make the best decisions. So, when honeybees built a new colony in a large retail parking lot in Fayetteville, they were lucky that Neel Joshi happened by on his way to the grocery. Joshi is an associate professor of entomology for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment...
Stanley, WIWEAU-TV 13

Beekeeping at the Stanley Correctional Institution

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - While incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Facility, men can learn new skills that may help them after they are released, like beekeeping. Beekeeping classes were introduced in 2018 at the facility as part of an effort to connect the incarcerated men with the environment, give them a way to make a positive impact in the community and possibly even find a future job in the field.
AnimalsWright County Journal Press

Important lessons from pollinators

Elaine Evans is an Extension educator and researcher with the UMN Department of Entomology. — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. A rusty patched queen bee looking to make a nest. Creating messy, undisturbed spaces (piles of sticks or leaves) can give pollinators safe places to live. There is much to...
Madison, WIwortfm.org

State “Pollinator Protection Package” Would Target Harmful Pesticides

Two Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing three bills to help Wisconsin’s pollinator species. It’s called the “Pollinator Protection Package, and it was unveiled earlier today by State Senator Melissa Agard, a Democrat from Madison and State Representative Lee Snodgrass, a Democrat from Appleton. Senator Agard says steps to protect pollinators are crucial.
Healthblainemn.gov

Pesticides and Water Don’t Mix

The grass is growing so it is time to think about your lawn care. If you maintain your lawn with synthetic pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, or fungicides), you can pollute our water. This happens because rain can wash off any improperly applied pesticide. The polluted rainwater runs into street storm drains...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Celebrating & Protecting Our Pollinators

Take a look at the prairie when you drive by. In June (and later on in the summer as well), the prairie is positively teeming with life. It usually is, but in more subtle ways- we can’t easily see the bacteria living in the soil or the plants’ roots living during the winter. When everything flowers, like the prairie plants are now and will continue to do throughout the summer, the buzz of life is unmistakable in the glow of multicolored prairie blossoms.
AnimalsDaily Gate City

Diversity is important for pollinators

Pollinators are hard at work in the prairies, plains, pastures and plantings of Lee County. During the early summer pollinator walk at Wilson Lake, a group of people – many of whom attended the April walk – ventured out into the prairie Saturday to learn about the plants pollinators. Holly...