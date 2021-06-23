Beekeeper Chas Mraz Talks Pollinators, Pesticides and Connectedness

A recent survey by the Xerxes Society found that western monarch butterfly populations in California, which once numbered in the millions, were less than 2,000 during the latest Thanksgiving count. Destruction of native habitats for butterflies, bees and other creatures is moving forward at an unprecedented pace. It is easy to imagine that there is little that individuals can do to make a meaningful difference. But there is some good news on that front: installing native pollinator plants can provide a welcome respite for all insects and the birds who feed on them. Many Americans still imagine that a perfectly manicured lawn, with a tree here and there and evergreens around the home’s foundation is the embodiment of the American dream. But what may constitute a dream for a homeowner is the stuff of nightmares for our winged and feathered friends.