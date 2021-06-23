Scandal Tests a Small Town's Tolerance in the Québécois Drama 'Les Nôtres'

New Wes Anderson Movie to Start Filming in September. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson is slated to begin filming his new movie in Spain starting this September. Wes Anderson movies may be an acquired taste for some movie-goers but there’s no doubt the highly praised filmmaker has created some of the most original movies of the past two decades. His latest film is to begin shooting in Spain this September but the film is not about Spain according to Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton who will be starring in the movie. This film originally was originally planned to be shot in Rome, as reported by Variety.