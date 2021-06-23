Cancel
Scandal Tests a Small Town's Tolerance in the Québécois Drama 'Les Nôtres'

By Margot Harrison
Cover picture for the article

Our streaming entertainment options are overwhelming — and not always easy to sort through. This Friday, Vermont International Film Foundation's Virtual Cinema opens three new films, including the 2020 Québécois drama Les Nôtres ("our own"). The province has a thriving film industry, and director-cowriter Jeanne Leblanc has worked as an assistant director on productions ranging from X-Men: Apocalypse and Source Code to indies such as Xavier Dolan's Laurence Anyways. This is the second feature she's helmed. Watch it through July 31; more info at vtiff.org.

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

