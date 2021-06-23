State Police investigate felonious assault in Skandia

SKANDIA – A man was arraigned in 96th District Court last week in connection with a June 11 home invasion in Skandia. The Michigan State Police say 35-year-old Derrek McMaster of Skandia broke into a residence. He then assaulted a woman and two children who were in the home at the time. McMaster faces multiple charges including first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and firearms discharged in or at a building. He was also charged with several other felony firearms charges. Police say the investigation is ongoing.