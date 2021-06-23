Readers respond: Public harassment is no solution

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s op-ed, “On houselessness, Portland can build a better system from streets to stability” (June 27) describes the ordinance and necessary actions to bridge the gap from living on the street to permanent housing, some yet to be built. Our neighbors who live on the street need our help, fostered by our compassion and “There but for the grace of God…” One thing jumps out from the op-ed about moving into the temporary Safe Rest Villages: the words “should they choose to do so.” As village space allows, their moving must be strongly encouraged, if not mandatory, or some of the houseless will decide to remain on sidewalks in front of stores, businesses and residences. This has had, and will continue to have, consequences, including sprawling encampments, setting up bicycle chop shops, stealing what little other campers may have and assaulting those who resist. Are we trying to help our houseless neighbors and clean up our neighborhoods or not?