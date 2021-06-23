Act 250 Notice Application 4C0473-7A And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On June 4, 2021, BPLP, LLC, 85 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application 4C0473- 7A for partial findings under Criterion 9(B) (primary agricultural soils) to release an existing on-site mitigation area for primary agricultural soils. The project is located on 85 Meadowlands Drive, in South Burlington, VT. The Commission intends to narrow the scope of the hearing to Criteria 9B (primary agricultural soils) unless that scope is expanded by the Commission at the hearing.