When my family and I arrived at the new Huttopia Adirondacks, it was already dark out. Still, a smiling attendant at the front desk welcomed us, pointing out on the map which of the 79 tents was ours. And once she told us we would have to load our luggage into wagons and bring them to our tent, I was grateful ours was the tent closest to the main lodge. While I loaded our bags into the wagon my husband slung our sleeping five-year-old over his shoulder and grabbed our dog’s leash. Climbing up the small hill to the campsite, I began to get a little nervous. I’m not really into roughing it—this was supposed to be glamping.