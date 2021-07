The latest commentary on the grains and oilseeds markets from John Payne, Senior Futures and Options Broker and Market Strategist with Daniels Trading in Chicago. "Reports out of eastern Europe have the Russian Navy firing a warning shot at a UK cruiser in the black sea this am. Markets are not moving much on the news. The last thing the global wheat and barley trade need is something keeping black sea wheat from being distributed. I have documented the lack of production coming out of Canada/USA this year. Russia is going to have to pick up the slack and increase exports to make up for what will be lost in the matrix. Russian export intentions will be monitored closely.