Ogden, UT

Private recyclers prodding Ogden businesses to recycle glass, food scraps

By TIM VANDENACK Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — Recycling isn’t just about setting aside the empty aluminum cans and cardboard generated in your home. Restaurants can do their part, and a pair of private recyclers are reaching out, hoping to get Ogden-area entrepreneurs to keep the empty bottles and food scraps they generate out of the landfill. Reps from Momentum Recycling, a glass recycler, and Wasatch Resource Recovery, which turns food scraps into methane gas, traveled on Monday to Ogden to spread the word about their services.

www.standard.net
Community Policy
