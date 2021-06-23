Private recyclers prodding Ogden businesses to recycle glass, food scraps

OGDEN — Recycling isn’t just about setting aside the empty aluminum cans and cardboard generated in your home. Restaurants can do their part, and a pair of private recyclers are reaching out, hoping to get Ogden-area entrepreneurs to keep the empty bottles and food scraps they generate out of the landfill. Reps from Momentum Recycling, a glass recycler, and Wasatch Resource Recovery, which turns food scraps into methane gas, traveled on Monday to Ogden to spread the word about their services.