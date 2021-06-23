AMC Theatres Offer Free Unlimited Popcorn Refills to Celebrate Cinema Week

Now that the kids are out of school, and you’re looking for something fun for them to do and make new friends, there’s an exciting opportunity for students this summer!. Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre is offering free online workshops for the youth where they can incorporate their creativity with other students virtually. This will be the second year Lakeside is offering these workshops. And the best part of all, it’s open to anyone in all states and countries, so students can make friends with people all around the world!