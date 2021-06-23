Cancel
AMC Theatres Offer Free Unlimited Popcorn Refills to Celebrate Cinema Week

By Sarah Smerz
wnns.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Theatres on Monday announced that it will celebrate the first-ever Cinema Week by offering free, unlimited popcorn refills to all customers buying any size of the popular concession. Get full story here (via Hollywood Reporter).

