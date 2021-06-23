AMC Theatres Offer Free Unlimited Popcorn Refills to Celebrate Cinema Week

Crandell Theatre reopens July 1-4 with four feature-length movies shown from Thursday through Sunday. To celebrate the highly-anticipated reopening, music and dance performances will be presented outside the theater on Thursday evening at 6:30 pm, and a Q&A with the producer of a celebrated film at the Cannes Film Festival will highlight Saturday evening. Film trailers, critic reviews, schedule of screenings can be found on the Crandell website, and tickets are available to be purchased either online or 15 minutes prior to the film’s start time at the box office. Movie admission is $8 for members, $9 for nonmembers, and $7 for children 12 and under.