Cigars, Wines & Music Come to Pindar Vineyards This Summer

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. We’re only halfway through 2021, and it’s safe to declare this a banner year for Pindar Vineyards. The Peconic winery won the coveted Governor’s Cup, the New York Annual Wine Classic’s top honor, and quite a few other awards for their recent wines. In addition to their impressive victory in March, this year Pindar released several wines from their exciting 2020 vintage, brought live music back to the bucolic vineyard and announced new and returning events, such as the Cigars and Wine series.