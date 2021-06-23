Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peconic, NY

Cigars, Wines & Music Come to Pindar Vineyards This Summer

By David Taylor
danspapers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. We’re only halfway through 2021, and it’s safe to declare this a banner year for Pindar Vineyards. The Peconic winery won the coveted Governor’s Cup, the New York Annual Wine Classic’s top honor, and quite a few other awards for their recent wines. In addition to their impressive victory in March, this year Pindar released several wines from their exciting 2020 vintage, brought live music back to the bucolic vineyard and announced new and returning events, such as the Cigars and Wine series.

www.danspapers.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peconic, NY
City
Southold, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages#Wines Music Come#Pindar Vineyards#Hamptons Insider#Sunset Fridays#Specialty Cigars#Chevy#Founders Oysters#Vine Yasa Flow#The North Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.