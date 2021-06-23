RoboKiller assures you never waste time with a spam call or text again
TLDR: The RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker eliminates 90 percent of the spam phone calls and texts you receive — and now, it’s almost 50 percent off. Last month, Americans received an estimated 5.3 billion spam calls. While that’s an insane number of needless wastes of time and stupid distractions, it actually represents a 5 percent decrease from the numbers posted in April. But don’t cheer too loudly just yet for a blow struck against scammers. May also saw 7.1 billion spam texts flooding American smartphones and tablets, which was actually 7 percent higher than the previous month.thenextweb.com