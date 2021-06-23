RoboKiller assures you never waste time with a spam call or text again

Yep, there’s an app for that! When it comes to apps for your iPhone, you certainly have quite a lot of options whether you’re searching for games for the kiddos, learning activities, workouts, yoga, or want to track your run. Of course, all apps are not created equal. Some eat data, others take up space on your phone and run down your battery, while a few end up not being what they’re cracked up to be. But the ones you should worry about are the apps with no privacy. Malicious apps that contain malware to try to obtain personal information, contact information, and passwords should be deleted immediately.