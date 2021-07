A bee hovered near Mike Kiernan as he sat outside an 11-acre solar field in Hinesburg. "That's a carpenter bee," he said. "It's checking me out." Kiernan, 62, was beside a honeybee hive that he had expected to find empty after the colony died this winter. Instead, he arrived to see honeybees flying in and out. "I think it's a swarm," he said, referring to honeybees' method of seeking new homes.