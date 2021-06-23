Cancel
Burlington, VT

Letters to the Editor (6/23/21)

By Seven Days Readers
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was very disappointed in your cover story, "Kicked to the Curb," about the situation of homeless individuals and families throughout the pandemic. Reporter Chelsea Edgar happens to encounter a disgruntled Committee on Temporary Shelter employee and overhears an unpleasant exchange between a Champlain Housing Trust employee and one of the individuals at their Harbor Place residence. That's it? No mention of the fact that COTS staff have been working diligently at 14 different motels since the pandemic began, getting people their stimulus checks, medications, phones, and at the same time moving 59 households out of motels into permanent housing? Or that CHT pulled off practically a miracle by converting several motels into permanent housing during the pandemic, and while private developers reap the financial rewards of a booming housing market, CHT soldiers on, continuing to create affordable housing for low-income individuals and families?

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Scott Vetoes Rental Housing Registry Bill

Continuing his post-session showdown with the legislature, Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a bill that aims to improve and expand the state’s rental housing stock. The bill, S.79, would require landlords of both short- and long-term rentals to register with the state and pay a $35-per-unit annual fee to fund a new team of housing safety inspectors.
HomelessPosted by
sevendaysvt

Disabled Homeless Vermonters Get a Two-Week Hotel Extension

Disabled homeless people facing eviction from motels on July 1 will get an additional two weeks to prove they should be allowed to remain in the emergency accommodations through the summer. An order approved Wednesday morning by a federal judge gives residents more time to get proof from their doctor...
Hinesburg, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0654-4C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On June 10, 2021, Garin and Christina Frost, 2353 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte, VT 05445 filed application number 4C0654-4C for a project generally described as after-the-fact change in use of an existing commercial building from a printing press to a brewery with a tasting room. The project is located on Lot #6 of the Commerce Industrial Park at 171 Commerce Street in Hinesburg, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 18, 2021 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing

Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard-Building Code" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Ryley Walker Talks Moving to Vermont and His New Album

There was a time, not long ago, when Ryley Walker was anointed as the new king of drunken folk artists. The singer-songwriter and guitarist had burst from the Chicago indie scene with 2015's Primrose Green, a record so in line with the modern folk world that Pitchfork claimed it placed Walker above other such luminaries as Sharon Van Etten and Hiss Golden Messenger.
Ludlow, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Phish Front Man's Proposed Addiction Treatment Center Divides Ludlow

For nearly four months, the Town of Ludlow has been embroiled in a municipal drama concerning a proposed residential addiction treatment center at the site of a former weight-loss clinic, two miles from Okemo Mountain Resort. The fate of the center is now in the hands of Ludlow’s Development Review Board, which must decide by July 12 whether the project can proceed.
ComicsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Drawing Conclusions: Welcome to the Cartoon Issue

Berkeley Breathed's long-running comic strip "Bloom County" has lately delighted fans with a special cameo: Hobbes, the tiger from Bill Watterson's "Calvin and Hobbes." Published on Facebook, the strips portray Hobbes just as he was in Watterson's beloved strip — a mischievous stuffed tiger who sometimes comes to life. But rather than manifest through Calvin's imagination, Hobbes appears in the fictitious hamlet of Bloom County to Opus, the talking penguin — who initially dismisses the talking tiger as a hallucinatory side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6

This year's BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration has special significance for Burlingtonians. After live music performances by locals Pontoon, Francesca Blanchard and Sambatucada!, Mayor Miro Weinberger leads a ceremony honoring those lost to COVID-19 and applauding the Queen City community's resilience. Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Champlain starting at 9:30 p.m.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art review: Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees, BCA Center

The soundtrack may be the first thing visitors notice about "Falling Into Language: A Travelogue." That's the title of conceptual artist Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees' immersive installation of video and framed two-dimensional artworks in a second-floor gallery at Burlington's BCA Center. Accompanying an 18-minute video that TwoTrees created using her own...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington City Council Approves $87.5 Million Budget

The Burlington City Council on Monday unanimously approved an $87.5 million spending plan for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins on Thursday, July 1. The budget is about $9 million more than the current year's, which amounts to an 11.5 percent increase. The final figure is slightly higher than the version Mayor Miro Weinberger presented earlier this month because the administration made a few additions and other minor changes.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Frederick H. Gundlach

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00760. To the creditors of: Frederick H. Gundlach , late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Milton, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

In Memoriam: John "Jake" Michael Hawley, 1987-2021

A memorial gathering will be held on July 14 at 2 p.m. at Maquam Barn & Winery, 125 Duffy Rd., Milton. There will be an opportunity to tell a story or recount a memory if you’d like to. We are following Vermont COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks for unvaccinated guests.