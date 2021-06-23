Letters to the Editor (6/23/21)

I was very disappointed in your cover story, "Kicked to the Curb," about the situation of homeless individuals and families throughout the pandemic. Reporter Chelsea Edgar happens to encounter a disgruntled Committee on Temporary Shelter employee and overhears an unpleasant exchange between a Champlain Housing Trust employee and one of the individuals at their Harbor Place residence. That's it? No mention of the fact that COTS staff have been working diligently at 14 different motels since the pandemic began, getting people their stimulus checks, medications, phones, and at the same time moving 59 households out of motels into permanent housing? Or that CHT pulled off practically a miracle by converting several motels into permanent housing during the pandemic, and while private developers reap the financial rewards of a booming housing market, CHT soldiers on, continuing to create affordable housing for low-income individuals and families?