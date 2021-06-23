Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The #1 Healthiest Order at McDonald's, According to a Nutritionist

By Isadora Baum
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who doesn't love a McDonald's burger and fries after a long night out, or an Egg McMuffin with hash browns to start the day? Plus, the chain is convenient and affordable, and, we can't deny it, super tasty. So, it's pretty hard to resist that craving for chicken nuggets, fries, milkshakes, ice cream, burgers, and more. Unfortunately, most of the items you'll find on their menu are the definition of "junk" food—large portion sizes packing higher-than-necessary amounts of calories and fat.

www.eatthis.com
Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Weight Watchers#Calories#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Nutrition Wellness#Ww#Cheeseburger Per#Vanilla Cone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
FDA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Fast-Food Breakfast You Should Never Order

Breakfast can start your day on the right, or wrong track. The meal you choose can provide adequate fuel and nutrients, or immediately expose your body to sugar and refined carbohydrates, which will likely lead to a subsequent crash an hour or so later. Of course, there are some clear...
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

McDonald's brings the Grand Big Mac™ to Canada

Brand uses power of ASMR to celebrate arrival of the Grand Big Mac, giving guests a new way to fulfill their Big Mac® craving for a limited time. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Did you hear? The Big Mac just got bigger! This summer, McDonald's Canada is giving Big Mac fans cause for celebration with the addition of the Grand Big Mac to nationwide menus at participating restaurants for a limited time. A twist on the legendary fan favourite, the Grand Big Mac is a bigger Big Mac with even more of the iconic, quality ingredients Canadians love.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Foods To Eat for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A balanced, nourishing diet is key to losing weight, but when it comes to stubborn belly fat, there's one specific food group that can be particularly troublesome: Refined carbohydrates. Also known as "simple carbs," these foods have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients—so they do very little good, but can do a lot of harm.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

This Is the #1 Worst Nighttime Snack for Your Waistline, Says an Expert

Some foods help fuel your summertime weight loss, like these 30 diet gems, along with three metabolism-boosting drinks. Some foods, however, will derail your fitness goals even when it seems like they're perfectly innocent. A Cleveland Clinic dietitian has pointed out what she says is the ultimate worst food to snack on, especially at night, if you're trying to get in shape and be healthy. It's not one that often gets named, and it's also followed by a close second.
NFLPosted by
EatThis

Subway's Famous New Spokesperson Would Allegedly Never Eat the Chain's Food

Subway is at the center of yet another controversy—and this time it has nothing to do with tuna. The sandwich chain recently signed on Tampa Bay's superstar quarterback Tom Brady for a new ad campaign set to air sometime in the coming month. There's one snag, though: Brady is the least likely customer of the sandwich chain.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Costco Bakery Item, According to a Dietitian

It's difficult to name an item in Costco's bakery section that members don't find completely delicious. Unfortunately, tastiness doesn't always mean healthy, and there are many bakery treats at the warehouse that fit this bill. The sweet treats on sale at the bakery are seasonal, so before we talk about...
Food & Drinks101wkqx.com

McDonald’s to Launch Loyalty Program Nationwide in July

Consumers rejoice. For the first time in their illustrious history, McDonald’s is launching a loyalty program in order to entice customers they may have won over during the pandemic. The fast food giant saw over $1.5 billion of digital sales in the first quarter of 2021 by way of the app and in-store kiosks. The McDonald’s app is the greatest kept secret in all of fine dining, after all.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Bananas, Say Dietitians

Bananas are as integral to the human experience as traveling or trading—some evidence shows that we've been eating them since around the same time we evolved to do both, over 6,000 years ago. And though our day-to-day may look vastly different, millennia later, bananas remain a constant—and for good reason. The simple yellow fruit has a host of health benefits when you peel it back.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Illinois StateWIFR

McDonald’s to hire 12K in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois. “As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” Casey Newman, McDonald’s owner and operator said. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Healthy Frozen Foods Dietitians Say You Should Buy

Frozen foods don't have the best reputation in the health world. However, there are plenty of healthy options offered in grocery stores, which is why we asked three experts to share their top picks. Below, you'll see 11 healthy frozen foods registered dietitians say you should buy. Then, don't miss...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WRAL News

McDonald's: BOGO Double Cheeseburger or Chicken McNuggets

McDonald's is offering a free Double Cheeseburger or Chicken McNuggets when you buy a Double Cheeseburger or Chicken McNuggets and use the offer in their app!. The deal is valid for one use every day thru 6/27/21 in their app at participating locations. You can add it to a Mobile Order or redeem it in the restaurant.
Food & Drinkstheeasttexasweekend.com

See the new McDonald’s loyalty program and rewards

Tier 1 – 1,500 points. You can access the new McDonald’s loyalty program through the MyMcDonald’s app. To help launch the initiative, “you’ll automatically get 1,500 points after your first order using MyMcDonald’s Rewards” as said in their press release. The bonus points will be valid through the end of 2021.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is How Much Fast Food Workers Actually Care When You Put Soda In A Water Cup

We've probably all seen someone do it at least once. Some of us may even be guilty of it ourselves. When you are at a fast food restaurant with a do-it-yourself soda fountain, some people have been known to ask for water cups — which are free at most places — only to fill the cup up with soda to avoid paying for the drink. It is a fairly common, albeit somewhat unethical practice, but have you ever wondered just how much fast food workers actually care?
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Healthiest Fast Food Burgers

When you think fast food, you don’t think healthy usually. Sometimes fast food is our only option though!. Many fast food chains offer burgers, and now even beyond meat burgers which have steadily been growing in popularity in recent years. If you’re wanting to satisfy that burger craving, without feeling...
Food & DrinksGreatist

Saved by the Bell: 9 Healthy Taco Bell Foods

When hunger strikes, there’s no shame in scarfing down some fast-food tacos. But if you’re working on your fitness, a late-night T-Bell run probably isn’t top of mind as a healthy fast-food option. Still can’t stay away from the top dog of Mexican-style fast food? Taco Bell does have several...
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

McDonald's Preps National Loyalty Rollout

In most parts of the United States, the only reward for ordering from McDonald’s is a toy from the latest Pixar movie, and even that is only if you order Happy Meal. That is about to change, however — McDonald’s announced Tuesday (June 22) that its loyalty program will be available all across the country starting July 8. The company started testing its MyMcDonald’s loyalty program in late 2020, launching a pilot in Oakbrook, Illinois and another in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this year, slowly expanding to more cities.