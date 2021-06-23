The #1 Healthiest Order at McDonald's, According to a Nutritionist

We've probably all seen someone do it at least once. Some of us may even be guilty of it ourselves. When you are at a fast food restaurant with a do-it-yourself soda fountain, some people have been known to ask for water cups — which are free at most places — only to fill the cup up with soda to avoid paying for the drink. It is a fairly common, albeit somewhat unethical practice, but have you ever wondered just how much fast food workers actually care?