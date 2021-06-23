Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Maine Forest Service Helicopter Aids in Mt Katahdin Hiker Rescue

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch as the Maine Forest Service Helicopter lands at Mt Katahdin in order to take a hiker to safety, after he was stranded for more than 60 hours. The 59-year-old Missouri man began his hike on Thursday, as part of the Appalachian Trail trek. He spent Thursday night on the mountain, and reached the summit on Friday, but was injured at some point in his journey. Saturday morning, he was found by hikers and searchers, and the rescue began. But bringing an injured hiker, in a litter, down off the summit of Katahdin is daunting, to say the least.

q1065.fm
Community Policy
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Maine Accidents
City
Millinocket, ME
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Hiker#Accident#Maine Forest Rangers#Baxter State Park Rangers#Old Town Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Northern Light in Bangor To Expand Visiting Hours After July 4

There's some good news today for folks in Eastern Maine who have loved ones currently in the hospital. Starting Monday, July 5th, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will allow most patients to have two adult visitors, between the hours of 9 AM and 8 PM. This is provided the visitors have passed the health screening, remain masked at all times (regardless of their vaccination status), and only if there's space in the patient's room to allow for social distancing.
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Ellsworth Police Conducting OUI Checkpoints Fourth of July Weekend

Police will be stepping up OUI enforcement this holiday weekend. Ellsworth Police are planning to conduct OUI road checks this Fourth of July weekend. Now before we get the comment of "why are you telling us where and when they'll be?" There's reasoning behind police departments publicizing planned checkpoints. Announcing OUI road checks can enhance their preventative effect, and can reduce discomfort for area drivers. Plus OUI checkpoints are nothing to fear, or much of an inconvenience, if you're not driving impaired.
Glenburn, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Glenburn Kayaking Couple Has Breakfast With A Moose

Two Glenburn residents got a nice treat while kayaking. A couple from Glenburn loves to take adventures all over the world. They also like to document these excursions on their YouTube Channel called "Eric's Maine Life." Turns out they didn't have to go too far, as they recently captured something pretty awesome right here in the state of Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Leaving Maine This Weekend? Here Are The Worst Times To Do It

You know how they say that patience is a virtue? Remember that when you hit the interstate this upcoming weekend!. Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.
Sullivan, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Here’s What Lurks Below The Murky Waters Of The Old Sullivan Quarry [VIDEO]

The area used to be a flurry of activity. Way back in the late 1800s and into the early 20th century, hard working men from both Maine and away made a living working the granite quarries in the Downeast towns of Franklin and Sullivan. These men spent their off-hours living in the numerous boarding homes in the area, in tents, with friends, or in one of the big hotels that were scattered along the coastline during the cold weather months.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Strong Thunderstorms Possible For Bangor Area Wednesday

Forecasters are warning of strong thunderstorms mid-week. The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of severe weather Wednesday. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Maine in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather. Forecasters say "The main threat with these storms, which look to develop after 2pm tomorrow, will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall."
Penobscot, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Man Leads Cops On Chase Through Penobscot, Piscataquis Counties

Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies worked together Sunday afternoon, as they attempted to apprehend a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and sped through two counties. According to Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young, it all started when two people came into the Guilford Office to report that Chad Delano, 31, was in town, looking for his ex-girlfriend and that he was wanted in Florida. The Sheriff's Department dispatched a deputy to look into the matter.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Law Enforcement Dealing With Rash Of Accidental 911 Calls

I remember when I got my first cell phone back in the early 2000's. I barely understood how to use it. In fact, I barely knew how to pay my bill. Bill paying on the internet didn't exist yet in the same way it does now. And one time my phone got shut off temporarily, so I meant to dial 611, taking me to my carrier. But I accidentally hit 911 like an idiot.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

WICKED HOT: ‘Heat Advisory’ Issued For Bangor Area Monday

Monday marks the start to a warm and humid week for much of Maine. The National Weather Service is forecasting a big return of hot and humid conditions throughout Maine. Monday will feature temps near 92 degrees, paired with very humid conditions. Forecasters have issued a Heat Advisory for the Bangor area, north to Lincoln, as heat index values are expected to top out in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Posted by
Q106.5

Are Backyard Fire Pits In Maine Cities & Towns Actually Legal?

For those of us who have been around for awhile, it's not too very hard to remember every home in the neighborhood having a burn barrel in the backyard. During those times back in the '60s and '70s it was more than likely that most of the household trash made its way into the burn barrel rather than ending up in the dump. Yes, along with burn barrels there were also dumps at that point in time and transfer stations were things a decade or so off into the future.
Hancock, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Schoodic Peninsula Bike Paths Reopen After Severe Storm Damage

While half of the trails have opened, the other half of the bike paths remain closed. Earlier this month, strong thunderstorms washed out numerous roads throughout Hancock and Washington counties. The storms also washed out many of the bike paths in Acadia National Park and on Schoodic Peninsula. The severe...
Posted by
Q106.5

25 Bangor Maine Sights to See Ranked

No matter if you are from-away and visiting Bangor or are a lifetime resident, there are many locations and things to experience here in the Queen City that are most-dos. We created a list based off of the top things to do in Bangor according to tripadvisor.com. A few items on their list do not exist any longer so we wanted to give an updated version that gives you a list of recommendations of things to check out here in Bangor.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Heat + Humidity Returns To Maine This Weekend Into Next Week

Much of Maine will see a return to hot and humid conditions this weekend. The heat really cranks-up next week. The National Weather Service is forecasting a big return of hot and humid conditions throughout Maine. A Hazardous Weather Outlook statement has been issued for the Bangor and Downeast areas, as temps Monday climb into the mid 90s. Adding to the sweltering heat will be sticky conditions.
LotteryPosted by
Q106.5

2021 Any Deer Permit Applications Now Being Accepted

Hunters seeking to apply for an any deer permit can now do so online. Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Any Deer Permit Lottery. Those who apply need to have a valid Big Game Hunting License. Applications are only being accepted online. The application period is open until 11:59 p.m., Aug. 17.