Maine Forest Service Helicopter Aids in Mt Katahdin Hiker Rescue

You know how they say that patience is a virtue? Remember that when you hit the interstate this upcoming weekend!. Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.