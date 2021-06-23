Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald Barber

By Notice to Creditors
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01881. To the creditors of: Donald Spencer Barber, late of Williston, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

www.sevendaysvt.com
Community Policy
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Chittenden, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Williston, VT
Government
City
Williston, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Chittenden County, VT
Government
City
Chittenden, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#05602
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Scott Vetoes Rental Housing Registry Bill

Continuing his post-session showdown with the legislature, Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a bill that aims to improve and expand the state’s rental housing stock. The bill, S.79, would require landlords of both short- and long-term rentals to register with the state and pay a $35-per-unit annual fee to fund a new team of housing safety inspectors.
Hinesburg, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0654-4C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On June 10, 2021, Garin and Christina Frost, 2353 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte, VT 05445 filed application number 4C0654-4C for a project generally described as after-the-fact change in use of an existing commercial building from a printing press to a brewery with a tasting room. The project is located on Lot #6 of the Commerce Industrial Park at 171 Commerce Street in Hinesburg, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 18, 2021 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Colchester Selectboard

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. in the Outer Bay Room on the third floor of the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd, for the purpose of considering amendments of the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (6/30/21)

A big thank-you to Seven Days and its readers for recognizing our efforts at Outdoor Gear Exchange during this wild year and for the generous highlight in "Pandemic All-Stars: What Outdoor Store Helped You Gear Up for Adventures?. While this past year has been challenging for all of us in...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6

This year's BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration has special significance for Burlingtonians. After live music performances by locals Pontoon, Francesca Blanchard and Sambatucada!, Mayor Miro Weinberger leads a ceremony honoring those lost to COVID-19 and applauding the Queen City community's resilience. Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Champlain starting at 9:30 p.m.
Ludlow, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Phish Front Man's Proposed Addiction Treatment Center Divides Ludlow

For nearly four months, the Town of Ludlow has been embroiled in a municipal drama concerning a proposed residential addiction treatment center at the site of a former weight-loss clinic, two miles from Okemo Mountain Resort. The fate of the center is now in the hands of Ludlow’s Development Review Board, which must decide by July 12 whether the project can proceed.
Milton, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

In Memoriam: John "Jake" Michael Hawley, 1987-2021

A memorial gathering will be held on July 14 at 2 p.m. at Maquam Barn & Winery, 125 Duffy Rd., Milton. There will be an opportunity to tell a story or recount a memory if you’d like to. We are following Vermont COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks for unvaccinated guests.
Winooski, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Cathedral Square: Request For Proposals For Architectural Services

Cathedral Square is seeking proposals for Architectural services to explore the feasibility of a proposed acquisition and renovation of an existing property located in Winooski. The existing, residential care facility is a two-story building containing 46 private rooms and a variety of common spaces. CSC is seeking to change the license to assisted living, renovate the building, and convert up to 9 of the private rooms to Memory Care.
Richmond, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice Of Public Hearing

PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) AND §4444, THE TOWN OF RICHMOND PLANNING COMMISSION WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 21ST, 2021, AT 7:00 PM, IN THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER MEETING ROOM AT 203 BRIDGE STREET TO RECEIVE COMMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT:. PURPOSE: To revise...