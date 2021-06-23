Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dana M. Poplawski

By Notice to Creditors
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01805. To the creditors of: Dana M. Poplawski, late of Essex Junction, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

www.sevendaysvt.com
Community Policy
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Chittenden, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Chittenden, VT
City
Essex Junction, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#P O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Scott Vetoes Rental Housing Registry Bill

Continuing his post-session showdown with the legislature, Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a bill that aims to improve and expand the state’s rental housing stock. The bill, S.79, would require landlords of both short- and long-term rentals to register with the state and pay a $35-per-unit annual fee to fund a new team of housing safety inspectors.
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing

Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard-Building Code" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
Williston, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0597-12C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On June 11, 2021, Splash Car Wash Williston, LLC, 472 Wheelers Farm Road, Milford, CT 06461 filed application number 4C0597-12C for a project generally described as construction of 11 vacuum spaces to the west of the existing building western, construction of a vacuum equipment area within the existing building, construction of a stacking lane to the east of the existing building, discontinuation of the detailing shop and parking lot restriping. The project is located at 22 James Brown Drive in Williston, Vermont.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (6/30/21)

A big thank-you to Seven Days and its readers for recognizing our efforts at Outdoor Gear Exchange during this wild year and for the generous highlight in "Pandemic All-Stars: What Outdoor Store Helped You Gear Up for Adventures?. While this past year has been challenging for all of us in...
HomelessPosted by
sevendaysvt

Disabled Homeless Vermonters Get a Two-Week Hotel Extension

Disabled homeless people facing eviction from motels on July 1 will get an additional two weeks to prove they should be allowed to remain in the emergency accommodations through the summer. An order approved Wednesday morning by a federal judge gives residents more time to get proof from their doctor...
Ludlow, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Phish Front Man's Proposed Addiction Treatment Center Divides Ludlow

For nearly four months, the Town of Ludlow has been embroiled in a municipal drama concerning a proposed residential addiction treatment center at the site of a former weight-loss clinic, two miles from Okemo Mountain Resort. The fate of the center is now in the hands of Ludlow’s Development Review Board, which must decide by July 12 whether the project can proceed.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6

This year's BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration has special significance for Burlingtonians. After live music performances by locals Pontoon, Francesca Blanchard and Sambatucada!, Mayor Miro Weinberger leads a ceremony honoring those lost to COVID-19 and applauding the Queen City community's resilience. Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Champlain starting at 9:30 p.m.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington City Council Approves $87.5 Million Budget

The Burlington City Council on Monday unanimously approved an $87.5 million spending plan for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins on Thursday, July 1. The budget is about $9 million more than the current year's, which amounts to an 11.5 percent increase. The final figure is slightly higher than the version Mayor Miro Weinberger presented earlier this month because the administration made a few additions and other minor changes.
Milton, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

In Memoriam: John "Jake" Michael Hawley, 1987-2021

A memorial gathering will be held on July 14 at 2 p.m. at Maquam Barn & Winery, 125 Duffy Rd., Milton. There will be an opportunity to tell a story or recount a memory if you’d like to. We are following Vermont COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks for unvaccinated guests.
South Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Application 4C0473-7A And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On June 4, 2021, BPLP, LLC, 85 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application 4C0473- 7A for partial findings under Criterion 9(B) (primary agricultural soils) to release an existing on-site mitigation area for primary agricultural soils. The project is located on 85 Meadowlands Drive, in South Burlington, VT. The Commission intends to narrow the scope of the hearing to Criteria 9B (primary agricultural soils) unless that scope is expanded by the Commission at the hearing.