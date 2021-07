3 defensive rookies for the Cleveland Browns with breakout potential. The 2021 season was a breakout season of sorts for the Cleveland Browns. The franchise reached the playoffs for just the second time since the team returned in 1999 and captured their first playoff victory since the 1994 season. The 11-5 record for Cleveland marked the most wins since 1994 as well and just the third winning season since 1999. Now, the Browns are adding more playmakers to the roster.