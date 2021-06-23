MÉTIS Restaurant Seminyak Bali

Beef Daniel Haddad

Chef Nicolas ‘Doudou’ Tourneville, formerly of Kafe Warisan, has brought his immense culinary skill to Bali and teamed up with Executive Chef Desyanto Nugroho to create a beautiful venue serving an innovative take on Mediterranean French cuisine. We loved the open dining room with views of a traditional Balinese garden giving the space a fusion of French meets Balinese design. The bar area and restaurant were both lively and ambient making it an ideal spot to have a romantic date or indulgent night out with friends.

We highly recommend their "La Betterave" Beetroot and green apple medley with ginger and yogurt coriander ice cream to start your meal, and as well as their decadent signature “Our Legendary Pan Seared Hot Foie Gras” with a Port and Raspberry Reduction, Morello Cherry and Roasted Apple, and the fragrant classic “Les Escargot” Roasted Mushrooms stuffed with Snails and Garlic Parsley Butter.

For main courses we couldn’t resist ordering "Le Steak au Poivre" and loved the juicy, flavourful and perfectly prepared Beef served with black pepper sauce and French Fries. Other recommendations include "La Caille" Roasted quail stuffed with duck, vegetables millefeuille mashed potatoes, honey coriander sauce and mashed potatoes, and the "Le Barramundi" Caramelized barramundi

with black pepper sauce and spinach.

Make sure to save room for dessert and sample the "Le Millefeuille Cara-Vanille" Salted butter cream caramel and vanilla custard cream with caramel sauce for the perfect finale to a delicious feast. Take a glance at their impressive wine list and ask for recommendations on what would go best with your dishes of choice. A must visit when you are in Bali if you are craving an impeccable culinary treat at an inviting and luxurious venue.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.