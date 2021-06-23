Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hungry Hong Kong

MÉTIS Restaurant Seminyak Bali

Posted by 
Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgDUw_0acyTl6J00
BeefDaniel Haddad

Chef Nicolas ‘Doudou’ Tourneville, formerly of Kafe Warisan, has brought his immense culinary skill to Bali and teamed up with Executive Chef Desyanto Nugroho to create a beautiful venue serving an innovative take on Mediterranean French cuisine. We loved the open dining room with views of a traditional Balinese garden giving the space a fusion of French meets Balinese design. The bar area and restaurant were both lively and ambient making it an ideal spot to have a romantic date or indulgent night out with friends.

We highly recommend their "La Betterave" Beetroot and green apple medley with ginger and yogurt coriander ice cream to start your meal, and as well as their decadent signature “Our Legendary Pan Seared Hot Foie Gras” with a Port and Raspberry Reduction, Morello Cherry and Roasted Apple, and the fragrant classic “Les Escargot” Roasted Mushrooms stuffed with Snails and Garlic Parsley Butter.

For main courses we couldn’t resist ordering "Le Steak au Poivre" and loved the juicy, flavourful and perfectly prepared Beef served with black pepper sauce and French Fries. Other recommendations include "La Caille" Roasted quail stuffed with duck, vegetables millefeuille mashed potatoes, honey coriander sauce and mashed potatoes, and the "Le Barramundi" Caramelized barramundi
with black pepper sauce and spinach.

Make sure to save room for dessert and sample the "Le Millefeuille Cara-Vanille" Salted butter cream caramel and vanilla custard cream with caramel sauce for the perfect finale to a delicious feast. Take a glance at their impressive wine list and ask for recommendations on what would go best with your dishes of choice. A must visit when you are in Bali if you are craving an impeccable culinary treat at an inviting and luxurious venue.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Hungry Hong Kong

Hungry Hong Kong

506
Followers
291
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foie Gras#French Cuisine#Snails#Food Drink#Mediterranean French#Balinese#Roasted Apple#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantssportswar.com

WaWa is not a restaurant.

That said, I have investments in 5 restaurants and they are working hard to adapt. An order taker who knows the menu and drinks with a wifi handheld that never leaves the floor with runners fetching everything. Table/seat numbers all very organized. A Bartender who actually never makes or pour a drink. Just charms and talks and enters orders. She knew the beers inside out, but never actually poured one.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sawah Terrace at Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Bali

Beautifully set above Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve's green valley, boasting sweeping views of Ayung River sits Sawah Terrace. Sawah Terrace is Mandapa's elegant Indonesian Restaurant serving elevated renditions of the island's well loved recipes. Each dish is served with fragrant spices and decadent ingredients and we couldn't get enough of the delicate textures in every bite. The beautiful semi-open dining area sets a romantic scene and we loved our tranquil and intimate dinner sat at the corner table of the ambient terrace.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Bamboo Chic at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran

Bamboo Chic is Le Meridien Bali’s trendy all day dining spot serving Pan Asian cuisine. We loved the well curated menu perfect for family meals, casual lunches, or an afternoon snack. They also serve an extensive buffet spread where you are able to sample a variety of local and international flavours. There are plenty of child friendly options on the menu too so if you're little ones are a bit picky they will have more than enough to choose from. Located beachside you can also catch the sunset while dining in the spacious dining establishment.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Bene Italian Kitchen at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

During our stay in Kuta we were craving Italian fare and heard great things about Bene. The chic Italian eatery is located at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort and boasts a full menu full of authentic Italian dishes. We booked a table beside the window and were so happy to see that we had arrived in the time for the spectacular sunset. Our friendly waitress brought us glasses of prosecco and we enjoyed the crisp cool start to the evening while we leisurely browsed the menu.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Barbacoa Bali

During our visit to Bali we discovered trendy and stylish eatery, Barbacoa, serving up Latin American inspired cuisine in a modern yet laid back manner. Set in a fashionable, warehouse style venue, Barbacoa boasts fun patrons looking for great food, cocktails, and an enjoyable night out. The chefs have created an enticing menu of bocaditas, tapas, and wood fired BBQ delights. The extensive menu, brimming with innovative takes on traditional recipes, is ideal for sharing, creating the perfect dinner spot before a big night out. Favourite dishes off the menu include the Guacamole Verde with Avocado, Lemon, Onion, Sorrel, Coriander and Chili with Blue Corn Tortilla, the Beef Tartare using Raw Beef with Mustard, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds and Onion & Spices with Aioli, the Grilled Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Coal Roasted Kale, Watercress and Red Wine Dressing, the Spicy Peruvian Style Snapper Ceviche with Aji Amarillo Dressing, Cucumber, Red Onion and Corn Tostada, the Fried Cauliflower with Pine Nuts, Raisins, Parsley, Cauliflower Puree and Cumin, the Fish Tacos with Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Mayo and Mango Salsa, the 8 Hours Wood Fired Asado Pork, and the Pork Spare Ribs with Chipotle Chili Glaze. Make sure to finish your night with their honey, chocolate and frengelico liquid nirtogen ice cream which is made at the table and order&nbsp;a few shots of Patron to match. A definite&nbsp;must visit if you are in Bali and looking for a delicious place to enjoy a fun night out with friends.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

A great night out at Motel Mexicola in Seminyak Bali

Motel Mexicola is our reliable go to spot when we are craving a lively fun night out. The large and bright venue oozes character and colour from the moment you step in the entrance. Every time we visit with friends it takes several minutes to make our way to the table as we are too busy snapping photos alongside the stylish and bright Mexican inspired decor. Motel Mexicola is part resturant, part bar, and part nightclub making it a great venue if you're out with friends while in the Seminyak area.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sling Bar at Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak

Sling Bar located in the stylish and luxurious Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak is a fun speakeasy experience during your stay in Bali. Perched above one of our favourite resturants, The Plantation Grill, you can wind your way up the staircase and into the cozy nook which Sling Bar occupies. We were instantly drawn to the art deco decor, vintage details, and dark and romantic vibes. After having a peek at the inviting and intimate bar area, we settled into a romantic booth and browsed their tempting menu of creative martinits. We couldn't believe the variety of choice and unique ingredients used throughout the menu.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Nelayan Restaurant at Belmond Jimbaran Puri Bali

Nelayan Restaurant at Belmond Jimbaran Puri offers a fresh and mouthwatering Mediterranean influenced menu, ideal for beach dining. We love the chic yet relaxed atmosphere and amazing ocean view, which was the perfect addition to our lunch or dinner.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Anarasa at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Anarasa, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali's all day dining destination, is the ideal place for a relaxed lunch or casual dinner during your stay at the five star resort. We ate at this family friendly etablishment many times throughout our stay and found the wide open dining area, stylish decor, and friendly service incredibly accommodating for our family.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sundays Beach Club Bali

Sundays Beach Club is always at the top of our list when we recommend beautiful beaches in Bali. Located in picturesque Uluwatu, Sundays boasts prime sea views, amazing white sand, and crystal clear turquiose waters. The relaxed yet stylish spot offers a covered dining area, comfrotable beanbags and umbrellas in the sand, and a mouthwatering menu full of tempting eats. We loved the beautiful ride in their unique open elevator which descends the cliff from The Ungasan Resort to the beach club itself. You'll be treated to iconic Bali views before setting foot in the inviting space. We easily spent whole days there grazing on refreshing fare, splashing in the water, partaking in waters ports, and staying for sunset.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Raku at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Raku, located in the luxurious five star The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is our favourite place to grab Japanese food while staying in Nusa Dua. The stunning restaurant features a stylish open space with tables facing panoramic views of the sprawling resort. We were lucky enough to secure a front row table and cozied up to enjoy a mouthwatering sushi spread. Their modern menu is full of high quality ingredients and a creative take on classic recipes.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Mejekawi at KU DE TA Bali

Set above KU DE TA’s trendy beach club is Mejekawai, meaning “Sacred Table” in Sanskrit, which is exactly what Mejekawi embodies. We were instantly drawn to the stunning wraparound windows displaying Seminyak’s stunning Indian ocean views, and we highly recommend arriving in time for sunset as this is a great accent to the dining experience.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

La View Restaurant at Kupu Kupu Barong Villas & Tree Spa in Ubud Bali

La View Restaurant, perched above the vibrant Ubud jungle, is an ideal spot for a scenic lunch or romantic date night while staying in Bali. Kupu Kupu Barong is one of Ubud's most well loved resorts and we can never resist a visit to this beautiful place. As soon as we set foot in La View, we find ourselves surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil vibes. Our favourite table is quietly set at the front of the terrace where we can enjoy both the moutwhtaering fare and spectacular views.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Contemporary Balinese Dinner at HOSHINOYA Bali

HOSHINOYA Bali is a unique and tranquil luxury resort featuring a fusion of both Balinese and Japanese cultures. The executive chef at HOSHINOYA Bali has succeeded in creating a truly unique dining experience in the beautiful area of Ubud. The serene and peaceful dining room looks out onto lush greenery and nature while the restaurant features traditional Japanese tatami seating and meticulously accommodating hospitality. The menu is comprised of local ingredients but utilizes Japanese cooking techniques to create delicate and flavourful dishes. Every bit was intricate and vibrant and showed us another side to Balinese specialities.
Food & Drinksfsrmagazine.com

Travelle at The Langham Names Nitin Bali Pastry Chef

Travelle at The Langham today announces the appointment of Pastry Chef Nitin Bali. In addition to overseeing the pastry kitchen at Travelle, Chef Bali leads the pastry operations for the entire hotel and all its offerings, including its afternoon tea service, private kitchen orders, dessert catering services, 15,000 square-feet of banquet space, and club level. In the coming weeks, Bali will introduce his all-new dessert menu at Travelle, complete with seasonally inspired ingredients for summer.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Copper Kitchen & Bar at Bisma Eight Ubud Bali

Copper Kitchen, located in the chic and immaculately designed Bisma Eight boutique hotel, is the ideal spot for a mouthwatering culinary treat. We loved the stylish and intimate design alongside fresh produce and innovative dishes. What we instantly noticed about Copper Kitchen was the establishment's attention to detail. Every plate, fork, glass, and corner was fit for a photoshoot. The rooftop holds plenty of space for larger groups or you can book a small outdoor table for a cozy date night. Many of the ingredients are sourced from Bisma Eight’s own sustainable farm with recipes paying homage to its location in beautiful Ubud.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Soho

Soho is London’s most famous area for eating and drinking. It’s also its least reliable, because there’s no limit to options around here. You’ve got everything from legendary handmade udon, to twelve million handmade pasta options that may or may not leave you disappointed, to London’s most famous fish sandwich. You can’t run out of options around Soho, good, bad, or so-so. But we’re only interested in the former, as we’re sure you are too. So think of this list as a step one for restaurants in Soho, old and new, that you should be eating in.
Recipes225batonrouge.com

Crispy Diner-style Hashbrowns

Hash browns began showing up on diner menus in New York City in the 1890s and have been a staple side dish ever since. True hash browns are finely chopped or shredded parboiled potatoes that are cooked on a flat top or griddle in oil. They are golden and crispy on the outside and tender and soft on the inside (think the kind you’d order at Waffle House). This recipe is a favorite of ours for breakfast, lunch or dinner. We played around with ingredients and found adding a tablespoon of oil into the potatoes is a great way to keep them from becoming too starchy and keeps them from sticking together while they cook. We also liked the addition of a little grated onion to give them added depth of flavor.
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Make Andina Chef Alexander Diestra's Cebiche Carretillero

Andina, Portland’s most famous Peruvian restaurant since it opened in 2003, has been through quite the series of changes in the past year. Some were unfortunate pandemic realities, like a promise to reinvent in the fall that was immediately followed by a hibernation that lasted through the winter. Others were exciting and fresh, like the hiring of executive chef Alexander Diestra and the launch of a new takeout concept, Chicha, in May.