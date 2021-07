Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester family returned home from a vacation over the weekend and discovered they had been burglarized. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the residence in Marion Township Saturday night after the family arrived back home and found someone had forced their way inside. There was damage caused by someone rummaging through their property and it was discovered that jewelry valued at about $7400 and a 45 caliber handgun were missing.