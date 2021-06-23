Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0608-31B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093
On April 2, 2021, Eurowest Retail Partners, Ltd., Essex, VT 05451 filed application number 4C0608-31B for a project generally described as the construction of a 34-foot x 27-foot covered stage to host outdoor events on the green at the Essex Experience shopping center, and the removal of 17 parking spaces to expand the existing green at the center of the property. The project is located at 21 Essex Way in Essex, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 15, 2021 after the receipt of additional information.