Leo Sayer, The Gold Collection. This anthology from mainstream British pop-rock singer Leo Sayer includes material originally released between 1973 and 2006. That fact is misleading, though, because all but four of its 54 tracks come from an 11-year period ending in 1983. That’s when Sayer was at his commercial peak, scoring nearly a dozen Top 10 hits in the U.K. Among them: 1974’s “One Man Band” and “Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)”; 1976’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”; and 1977’s “When I Need You” and 1980’s “More Than I Can Say,” both of which also rose to No. 1 in America. Sayer did have one late-period U.K. smash, in 2006, but that was with “Thunder in My Heart Again,” a DJ’s remix of a song recorded and first released in 1977.