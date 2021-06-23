Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

How Do I Go About Telling My Wife That I Have Been Taking Female Hormones?

By The Reverend
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was wondering how I can go about telling my wife that I have been taking female hormones for the past four months. I was thinking of just letting her see my breasts under a low-cut sweater. I have told her for years that I wanted to be a woman and I dress as one every single day, but she just calls me a fag and a queer. We share a house but have our own private bedrooms. She has her boyfriends, and I have mine. I find it very difficult to talk to her. What do you suggest?

www.sevendaysvt.com
Community Policy
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormones#Breasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

I caught my friend's wife cheating — should I tell him?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Relationship AdviceDaily Evergreen

Ask Emma: How do I make my boyfriend care about me?

I have asked my boyfriend so many times to spend more time with me or put more effort into communicating with me, but he keeps doing the same things. It makes me feel like he just doesn’t care that much. How can I get him to either change how he’s...
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I make mistakes. I snap when I should be sensitive. I lecture when you needed a hug.’: Mom wants kids to know even when she fails, ‘you are my treasure, you are my reason’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I see you’ve grown over night. Your face is more defined, your eyes look older. A part of me is excited and in awe; I know you have so much ahead of you. Another part is scared because time is racing and I can’t slow it down. I’m afraid I haven’t always been awake and noticing, and somehow I have slept through the magic of your growing. I wonder, have I enjoyed you enough? Have I given you what you needed? Is your heart still whole? Is your spirit unbroken?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

The One Piece of Marriage Advice Everyone Should Know, According to 19 Therapists

What is the single most important piece of marriage advice you’d give someone? It’s a tough question because one, you don’t want to sound cliché, and two, well, there’s a lot of advice out there to sift through. What’s the one thing to highlight? When we posed the question to a variety of therapists and relationship counsellors, they were up to the challenge. On their own, each piece of advice serves as a back-pocket tip to remember; collectively, the advice serves as a sort of road map to relationship health and happiness. Here’s what they had to say.
Relationship AdviceAntelope Valley Press

To tell or not to tell his new partner about previous abuse

Dear Annie: My former spouse, “Ted,” was extremely abusive — not physically but emotionally, psychologically and financially. He is good at it, and his victims are like a frog in a hot pot. Ted breaks you down so gradually, slowly grooming you to question your perceptions of everything. I’ve noticed Ted likes to pick women who maybe already have some struggles with self-esteem or depression, or who drink too much. (I drank too much when we were dating, though I quit drinking the year I married him.) He is controlling, malicious and vindictive. Yet, comes across as humble and sweet.
Relationship AdvicePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Social Qs: How can I tell my mother-in-law to buzz off?

Q: My partner and I live on the West Coast; our families live on the East Coast. When we go home, we make detailed plans for seeing our parents to keep our visits evenly divided and fair. Over the past few years, though, when we’re visiting my family, my partner’s mother has a habit of stopping by unannounced and staying for the day. (Once, she stayed overnight!) This upsets me; she is preventing me from spending time alone with my parents. We’ve told her these days are reserved for my family, and that my parents don’t encroach on her designated time with her son, but she continues to drop by. I want her to respect my private time with my family. Any advice? — Daughter-in-law.
HealthUpworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her. Here are three things...
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Daily News

After an unexpected kiss, I realized I’ve fallen for my best friend. Problem is, he suddenly won’t talk to me.

I met my best friend when we were in college. He has had multiple girlfriends in the decade since we met each other, and I’ve had several boyfriends — but neither of us have been serious enough about someone to even move in together. In the meantime, we have consistently spent tons of time together, gone on vacations, been each other’s plus-ones at family and work events, etc.
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Wife Wants Me to Stay With Her in the Normie Line Even Though I Have PreCheck

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I have TSA PreCheck through my job. When my wife and I travel together, is it rude for me to use the PreCheck line? She thinks I should go through the standard security line with her. I think it makes more sense for me to use the PreCheck line. If I get through security faster, I can get us a spot at the gate or a table at a restaurant while she’s still in line. What say you?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 5 Signs Your Partner Is Lying To You And How To Address Them

Relationships are built on trust. Yeah, yeah — you've probably heard this a million times before, but that's because it's true! Without a solid foundation of trust, accountability, and reliability, your relationship is far more likely to be on the rocks, especially if your SO has been acting sus as of late. It’s not easy to know what to do when someone lies to you in a relationship, but the first step is learning to recognize when your partner is bending the truth.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The Truth Is, People Will Leave You

People will walk in and out of your life for one reason or another. This is a product of human relationships. As long as we choose to remain social beings connected to others through friendship and love, we will continue to experience breakups and endings. Some of us are more...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Love Someone More Than They Love You, Here's What To Do

I think we can all agree that unrequited love is one of the worst feelings imaginable. The pain of becoming attached to someone in a way that isn't mutual can be so unbelievably traumatizing. The thought of saying “I love you” and hearing crickets in response is crushing. But even if it isn’t that obvious of a rejection, any instance of loving someone who doesn’t love you back can be painful.