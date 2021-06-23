How Do I Go About Telling My Wife That I Have Been Taking Female Hormones?

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I see you’ve grown over night. Your face is more defined, your eyes look older. A part of me is excited and in awe; I know you have so much ahead of you. Another part is scared because time is racing and I can’t slow it down. I’m afraid I haven’t always been awake and noticing, and somehow I have slept through the magic of your growing. I wonder, have I enjoyed you enough? Have I given you what you needed? Is your heart still whole? Is your spirit unbroken?