How Do I Go About Telling My Wife That I Have Been Taking Female Hormones?
I was wondering how I can go about telling my wife that I have been taking female hormones for the past four months. I was thinking of just letting her see my breasts under a low-cut sweater. I have told her for years that I wanted to be a woman and I dress as one every single day, but she just calls me a fag and a queer. We share a house but have our own private bedrooms. She has her boyfriends, and I have mine. I find it very difficult to talk to her. What do you suggest?www.sevendaysvt.com