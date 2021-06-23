Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

One Running Trick That Makes Running So Much Easier, Says Science

By John Anderer
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent survey of 2,000 physically active Americans found that a full 65% would have "no motivation" to get up and get moving if they couldn't listen to their favorite tunes while exercising. Now, a new study just released by the University of Edinburgh reports that when it comes to going for a run or jog, music can do much more than just help you off the couch. Read on to learn how listening to music isn't just great for motivating you and keeping your pace up—which it is—but how it actually changes how you perceive the exercise. And for more on the benefits of running more, don't miss the Surprising Side Effects of Running Every Day, According to Science.

www.eatthis.com
Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Shaun Phillips
Person
Avicii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Jogging#Queens Of The Stone Age#Americans#Survivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Science
News Break
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsByrdie

10 Tips and Tricks for Improving Your Breathing While Running

It’s likely you don’t think about your breathing every day, because it’s just automatic. But when you’re doing any kind of cardio activity, such as running, sometimes that’s all you can think about—it’s not your legs that feel like they’re working extra hard, it’s your lungs. Because running exerts extra effort, it’s important to have proper breathing techniques, so you don’t always feel like you’re gasping for air every time you break anything faster than walking pace. We talked to two experts on why breathing can feel so hard while running, as well as some tips and techniques you can try to help you breathe a little easier on your next run.
FitnessSlate

How To Trick Your Brain Into Running Longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Have you ever thought about running but been too intimidated to start? Or maybe you’ve already...
Home & Gardenmakeuseof.com

Amazing and Simple DIY Tech Tricks to Make Your Life Easier

This week we take a look at some of the best DIY tech builds and fixes featured so far on the Really Useful Podcast. Featuring contributions from Christian Cawley, Ian Buckley, Gavin Phillips, and Ben Stegner. Shownotes. Here are those all-important reference links for this week's show. Christian Cawley is...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Kirby: Vacation travels today are so much easier

"People only see what they are prepared to see." Summer travels are back this year, and while some long for the good old days, these days are really so much better. Here are just a few examples. Interstates – Super highways did not exist for much of my youth. That...
RecipesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

10 Grocery List Apps That Make Shopping So Much Easier

Technology has come so far (we landed a rover on Mars!), so why do we still depend on old-fashioned pen and paper to make our grocery lists?. Enter, grocery list apps. Like your very own personal shopping assistant, these grocery apps help you save time, money and energy, Lauren Harris-Pincus, RDN, author of ​The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club​, tells LIVESTRONG.com.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Exercise Trick That Can Add Years to Your Life, Says Doctor

Having great balance isn't just for surfers and gymnasts. It's crucial for anyone who is getting older and aspires to live a long, healthy life. Countless studies have linked balance to your overall health and longevity, noting that when your ability to balance starts to deteriorate in your 40s and 50s, it leads to a gnarly cycle that includes less exercise, weight gain, a lack of physical confidence—and all of the resulting health risks that follow. As Dawn Skelton, Ph.D., a professor at Glasgow Caledonia University in the UK, explained recently on the popular BBC health podcast "Just One Thing," everyone who is 45 and up should consider doing more balance-focused exercises for their bodies.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

This Is the #1 Worst Nighttime Snack for Your Waistline, Says an Expert

Some foods help fuel your summertime weight loss, like these 30 diet gems, along with three metabolism-boosting drinks. Some foods, however, will derail your fitness goals even when it seems like they're perfectly innocent. A Cleveland Clinic dietitian has pointed out what she says is the ultimate worst food to snack on, especially at night, if you're trying to get in shape and be healthy. It's not one that often gets named, and it's also followed by a close second.
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

Prime Day Deals On Products That'll Make Your Life So Much Easier

Life is tough enough ― might as well keep some gadgets around that can simplify things a bit. Whether you’re struggling to clean your kitchen, keep your kids occupied, make a decent cup of coffee or just get a good night’s sleep, there are items that can help you get there. Below, we’ve rounded up just a few on sale for Amazon Prime Day that have made a difference in our own lives. Why stress when you don’t have to?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The One Dinner Trick for a Flat Belly, Says Nutritionist

When it comes to taking a nod from European cultures, we often look to art and fashion for inspiration. But we might also want to look at some of the habits Europeans apply to eating dinner—and no, this has nothing to do with drinking red wine. (Although that does have some surprising health benefits).
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Super Trendy Sleep Trick Actually Works, Says Science

Chances are you've seen an ad in your Instagram feed at some point of a beautiful, youthful person curling up on the couch in a deep and peaceful slumber underneath the pleasant confines of a weighted blanket. Yes, a weighted blanket, which is exactly what it sounds like: a blanket that's woven with weighted beads into its fabric that makes it heavier. While several health experts have argued that weighted blankets not only help you sleep but they also reduce your stress and anxiety (and even help you think more clearly), you'd be forgiven for dismissing these (sometimes pricey) items as superfluous—like something you'd see while thumbing through an old SkyMall catalog.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Walking Mistakes You Shouldn't Make After 60, Say Walking Experts

According to physical therapist Damien Powell, PT, when a healthy young adult goes out for a brisk walk, the locomotive power in their lower body is evenly distributed across their main joints: the hip joint supplies 33% of the power, the knee 33% of the power, and the ankle the exact same amount. However, an elderly person walking at the same speed? They will likely experience a "redistribution" of those powers, largely driven by issues involving the Achilles tendon and the fact that older people, by the time they reach their late 60s and beyond, have experienced a profound loss of muscle mass in their legs.
RecipesQuad-Cities Times

The Kitchn: The one ingredient that makes at-home steak so much better

In need of a new steak dinner recipe? Look no further than your morning cuppa for inspiration. That’s right: This steak’s spice rub starts with ground coffee beans, and is balanced by the sweet molasses flavor of brown sugar and earthy ground coriander. When the steak hits the high heat...
ApparelTimes Union

HOKA One One Clifton 8 sneakers make it feel like you're running on clouds

As a long-distance runner who frequently covers the sport for my work as a writer, I’m always eager and willing to test out the latest in running gear. And despite the fact that I’ve gone through dozens of pairs of running shoes over the nearly two decades that I’ve been doing this, there are still some big-name shoe brands that I have yet to try. HOKA ONE ONE was one of them. But then I was presented with the opportunity to test out the just-released Clifton 8.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Foods To Eat for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A balanced, nourishing diet is key to losing weight, but when it comes to stubborn belly fat, there's one specific food group that can be particularly troublesome: Refined carbohydrates. Also known as "simple carbs," these foods have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients—so they do very little good, but can do a lot of harm.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Flat Belly Supplements, Says Science

When people try to lose weight, it's not just trimming off a few pounds they're usually after—achieving a flat belly is often part of the finished product they're aiming for. While exercising and eating a healthy, portion-controlled meal plan are essential for achieving both weight loss and a leaner midsection, many people also turn to flat belly supplements in the hope they'll help them shed weight and slim their waistline faster. However, it's not just a whittled waistline you may experience when you take flat belly supplements. Before you pop a pill to trim down your midsection, read on to discover the side effects of taking flat belly supplements, according to science. And for some supplements that are definitely worth taking, check out The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.