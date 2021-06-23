Cancel
Retail

Expanding the distribution channels of spirits-based RTDs will benefit all | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Expanding the sale of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails to additional retail outlets that already sell beverage alcohol is a commonsense way to increase consumer convenience and generate millions of dollars for the commonwealth. In fact, allowing spirits-based RTDs to be sold at grocery stores, convenience stores and local bars could result in up to $184 million in tax revenue for Pennsylvania.

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
