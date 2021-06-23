Cancel
Winooski, VT

Cathedral Square: Request For Proposals For Architectural Services

sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago

Cathedral Square is seeking proposals for Architectural services to explore the feasibility of a proposed acquisition and renovation of an existing property located in Winooski. The existing, residential care facility is a two-story building containing 46 private rooms and a variety of common spaces. CSC is seeking to change the license to assisted living, renovate the building, and convert up to 9 of the private rooms to Memory Care.

