Cathedral Square: Request For Proposals For Architectural Services
Cathedral Square is seeking proposals for Architectural services to explore the feasibility of a proposed acquisition and renovation of an existing property located in Winooski. The existing, residential care facility is a two-story building containing 46 private rooms and a variety of common spaces. CSC is seeking to change the license to assisted living, renovate the building, and convert up to 9 of the private rooms to Memory Care.