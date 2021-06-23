Widespread Rainfall with Isolated Heavy Showers Likely over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Chhattisgarh

The northern limit of southwest monsoon has advanced northwestward and covered much of the country by June 22, except for parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Further advancement is forecast to be slow, and it is unlikely that monsoon will arrive in these regions for the next few days, as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable conditions for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period.