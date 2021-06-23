Cancel
Business

Cisco Systems Names LIFT An Advanced Specialized Customer Experience Partner

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIFTinnovate (LIFT), a pioneer in the field of social organic technology adoption, today announced that Cisco Systems, the global leader in networking solutions, has named LIFT an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) partner. As customers increasingly leverage cloud services and Software as a Service (SaaS) tools, in various areas of...

martechseries.com
