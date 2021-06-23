Loyalty360 Releases First-Ever Quarterly Analyst Update, 2021 Q2

VIPdesk and Customer Care Measurement & Consulting (CCMC) have the pleasure to announce the final results of the first-ever nationwide Customer Delight Study. The Customer Delight Study surveyed the impact of customer delight on purchase behavior, customer loyalty, and word-of-mouth activity. Creating customer delight goes above and beyond just offering great customer service. Delighted customers have experienced an interaction that significantly exceeded their expectations and was memorable to them. To create representative results with a margin of error below 2%, CCMC surveyed more than 2,500 affluent individuals with an average household income of $100,000 or more.