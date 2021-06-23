Loyalty360 Releases First-Ever Quarterly Analyst Update, 2021 Q2
Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to release its first-ever Quarterly Analyst Update. In this analyst report, Loyalty360 will detail the state of customer loyalty, inclusive of the latest market trends, and current opportunities within customer loyalty facing both brands and suppliers. This industry overview will be informed by extensive data points driven by Loyalty360’s unique position within the industry, which includes hundreds of brands and suppliers within a diverse set of industries.martechseries.com