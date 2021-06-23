Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Globys Delivers ServiceNow Application To Increase Digital Self-Service With Communication Service Providers

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobys announced its delivery of a new application which uses ServiceNow to automatically connect enterprises to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solution. This application supports a push towards more employee self-service capabilities, by making all CSP spend and usage details available in the central IT portal, powered by ServiceNow.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Service#Portal Platform#Tem#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Software
Related
Businesshydrocarbonprocessing.com

Maire Tecnimont/Siemens team up to provide new digital predictive maintenance services

Maire Tecnimont Group’s main EPC contractor Tecnimont and Siemens Italy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer cutting-edge digital predictive maintenance services to help clients increasing plant operability and reducing maintenance costs. The agreement calls for the two companies to work together on a specified number of feasibility studies and...
Economyarxiv.org

Dynamic Customer Embeddings for Financial Service Applications

As financial services (FS) companies have experienced drastic technology driven changes, the availability of new data streams provides the opportunity for more comprehensive customer understanding. We propose Dynamic Customer Embeddings (DCE), a framework that leverages customers' digital activity and a wide range of financial context to learn dense representations of customers in the FS industry. Our method examines customer actions and pageviews within a mobile or web digital session, the sequencing of the sessions themselves, and snapshots of common financial features across our organization at the time of login. We test our customer embeddings using real world data in three prediction problems: 1) the intent of a customer in their next digital session, 2) the probability of a customer calling the call centers after a session, and 3) the probability of a digital session to be fraudulent. DCE showed performance lift in all three downstream problems.
Minnesota Stateaithority.com

Dynatrace Helps the State of Minnesota Deliver Uninterrupted Access to Digital Services During a Tenfold Surge in Demand

Automatic and intelligent observability helps IT services team transform from reactive to proactive, reducing reliance on manual processes and freeing time for innovation. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced the State of Minnesota is using the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to help ensure its citizens have reliable, 24/7 access to the state’s online unemployment insurance portal. Due to the pandemic, demand for this service has soared in recent months, from an average pre-pandemic monthly traffic volume of 638,000 visits, to a 10X peak of 6.6 million visits per month, and a steady state above 2 million visits per month in 2021. With Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability, the Minnesota IT Services team (MNIT) now combines real-time visibility across its digital ecosystem with extensive AIOps capabilities to ensure reliable performance of this critical digital service, regardless of fluctuations in demand. As a result, they are experiencing a significant reduction in the frequency of significant IT issues and performance degradations.
BusinessSFGate

ISG named Cask a Leader in ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services and ServiceNow Consulting Services

Cask Recognized In The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report. Cask announced its latest recognition in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report. ISG, a reputable and established technology research and advisory firm, acknowledged Cask as a Leader in ServiceNow implementation & Integration Services, as well as a Leader in ServiceNow Consulting Services.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Communications Service Providers Around The World Are Choosing Amdocs To Launch ESIM-Enabled Devices

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today the rapid business momentum of its cloud-based, award-winning eSIM platform, as well as new capabilities for service providers across the globe. Worldwide, Amdocs has been awarded 12 new projects across 10 countries in recent months, including an eSIM for enterprise solution for a European service provider. Amdocs also delivered a successful go-live for a significant Asia-Pacific service provider, which launched eSIM for Apple devices, such as MacBook, iPhones and Apple Watches.
Businessmartechseries.com

Goodway Group Selected as Digital Agency of Record for Air Methods, Leading Air Medical Service Provider

Goodway Group , the digital partner advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, has been named the digital agency of record (DAOR) for leading air medical service provider, Air Methods Corporation. The multi-million-dollar partnership will be focused on the core services of digital media planning, execution, reporting and analytics, as well as additional services such as creative concepting and development, and enhancing dashboard analytics. Goodway Group will drive the company’s thought leadership engine by marrying their business expertise with digital strategy to create a full-funnel customer journey.
TechnologyHotel Online

Cloud5 Communications Delivers High-Speed Internet Services for Element Denver International Airport

Chicago, IL. — June 29, 2021 — Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, recently completed the installation of their high speed internet access (HSIA) solution at Marriott’s Element Denver International Airport by Westin in Colorado. The advanced HSIA network by Cloud5 ensures that the property provides the highest level of connectivity for guest satisfaction and meets Marriott’s latest Global Property Network Standards (GPNS) for Internet.
Computersvmware.com

Self Service Private Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation

Self-Service Private Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation. Taka Uenishi VMware vRealize Automation Product Marketing. Rick Walsworth VMware Cloud Foundation Product Marketing. Organizations that are looking to transform their on-premises data center infrastructure into a highly automated private cloud have often struggled with how to deliver a true self-service consumption and delivery model that provides the fine-grained and centralized governance and control required.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Market Leaders - Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google And Cisco

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the Software as a Service (SaaS) market are Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google and Cisco.The global software as a service (saas)...
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich: Digital asset service providers are ‘evolving for scale’

Ella Qiang, Southeast Asia Manager of Bitcoin Association, chaired the CoinGeek Zurich conference session on Service Providers for the Digital Asset Industry, bringing together some of the leading names currently serving the sector. Cybavo COO Jordan Forssman introduced his company as a team of security experts, drawn formerly from some...
Businessaithority.com

HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for ServiceNow Services

Accenture has been recognized as the number one service provider for ServiceNow services in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research. “The formation of the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, built on a team of certified experts and numerous acquisitions, has provided Accenture with the maturity to deliver global projects across the entire ServiceNow ecosystem.”
Businessmartechseries.com

PagerDuty Announces General Availability for European Service Region Helping Customers Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences

PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the general availability of its European service region to support its growing customer base with operations across Europe. Starting June 28, when new customers sign up for PagerDuty, they will have a choice between either the U.S. service region or the European service region. In Europe, PagerDuty’s primary hosting facility is based in Frankfurt, Germany.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Citi Announces ‘Digital Assets Group’ to Provide Crypto Services to Wealthy Clients

The banking giant formed a new business unit that will provide crypto services for all of its wealth management clients. Citigroup is now accelerating its plans to expand its footprint in the crypto space. On Thursday, June 24, the Wall Street banking giant launched a new business unit ‘Digital Assets Group’ that will dedicatedly operate in the crypto and the blockchain space. The bank has been working on this aspect for over the last few months. Last month in May, Citigroup executive Itay Tuchman said that Citi has received considerable demand for crypto services from its clients.
Public Healthmobileworldlive.com

ZTE: Delivering Network Services During Covid-19

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, together with operators and analysts, has shared its insights on the innovative mode of network services during the global pandemic and forecast of the development trends of network services in the digital era over a webinar “Delivering Network Services During Covid-19”. The webinar was jointly organized by ZTE and Developing Telecoms, an international telecoms media, on June 29 during MWC 2021.
TechnologyCIO

The State of Self-Service 2021

New capabilities over voice and chat have enabled us to build and deploy self-service applications that were not possible just a year ago. Join this webinar to hear the very latest on how different industries are going deeper into self-service for call types and chats that have never been automated before and understand how new capabilities can apply to your business.
StocksBenzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 4.82. Baidu has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.89, which has decreased by 38.64% compared to Q4, which was 3.08. Baidu does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Gray Television's earnings per...
Softwaremartechseries.com

New Guide from Conversational AI Experts at Creative Virtual Solves the Mystery of Enterprise-Level Pricing

This whitepaper guides enterprises through budgeting, pricing models, and average costs for a successful chatbot or virtual agent. Creative Virtual, a world leader in conversational AI for customer and employee engagement, share their industry expertise in a new whitepaper on chatbot and virtual agent pricing. The ‘Guide to Enterprise Conversational AI Pricing: Calculating the Cost of a Successful Chatbot or Virtual Agent’ is a manual designed to give organizations a realistic understanding of the financial commitment needed to implement and maintain a successful solution.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.