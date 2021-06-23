Globys Delivers ServiceNow Application To Increase Digital Self-Service With Communication Service Providers
Globys announced its delivery of a new application which uses ServiceNow to automatically connect enterprises to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solution. This application supports a push towards more employee self-service capabilities, by making all CSP spend and usage details available in the central IT portal, powered by ServiceNow.martechseries.com