CleverTap Engage: Mastercard Executive Discusses Importance Of Experiential Marketing
Mastercard’s healthcare business CMO outlines how experiences are key to engagement and value propositions for customers. “CleverTap Engage”, a new video interview series featuring the globe’s most respected CEOs and executives, today released an insightful interview with Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s healthcare business Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President and author of Quantum Marketing, which explores Mastercard’s use of experiential marketing to engage customers and provide value in challenging times.martechseries.com