25 Genius Ways to Fill Up an Awkward, Empty Corner
Imagine: You’re sitting in a room that’s the perfect mix of stylish and cozy. “This pad is design goals,” you think to yourself — until you see it. That’s right, we’re talking about an awkwardly empty corner. Admittedly, we all have nooks and crannies in our home that should be filled with something, but we have no idea what. So, in the meantime, these corners remain unoccupied, taunting us in all their awkward glory. (The nerve, right?)www.apartmenttherapy.com