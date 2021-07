NZD/USD stays in the negative territory on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near multi-month highs set earlier in the day. Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US is coming up next. The NZD/USD pair extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6951 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6962.