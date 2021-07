Katie Flood may be new to Below Deck Mediterranean, joining the crew for the first time in Season 6, but the chief stew has long had a major connection to the franchise. In the Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere, it was revealed that Katie had once dated Season 4 deckhand Jack Stirrup (clip above). "I love Jack. Like, he actually got my face tattooed on his arm. It had been like 10 days of us knowing each other. I was just like, 'What the actual f--k?'" Katie said of her relationship with Jack during an interview in the episode. "We were just so young, too passionate, never gonna work. But, like, at least we were together for about a year-and-a-half, you know? It kind of makes it worth it, right?"