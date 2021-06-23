Cancel
Clarkston, GA

Deputy Secretary Brian P. McKeon Travels to Atlanta and Clarkston, Georgia

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 24, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon will travel to Atlanta and Clarkston, Georgia, known as “the most diverse square mile in America” to meet with U.S. refugee resettlement agency staff, partners, and community volunteers, as well as resettled refugees, and state and local officials. He will be accompanied by Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson. Building off of World Refugee Day on June 20, this visit is an opportunity to highlight the commitment of the dedicated teams and generous American communities that welcome refugees resettled through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) to their new homes in America, as well as the valuable contributions refugees make to their communities. Deputy Secretary McKeon will underscore our commitment to welcoming refugees, efforts to rebuild and strengthen the USRAP, and the importance of state, local, and community involvement in the refugee resettlement process.

www.state.gov
Clarkston, GA
Clarkston, GA
Atlanta, GA
