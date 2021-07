If your grill worked overtime last summer, you are probably eager to spark it up this season but are craving some new BBQ dinner ideas. (Yes, we too tested the limit on how many hamburgers one person could eat over the course of a summer.) The good news is, if you can grill one thing, you can grill pretty much anything. Success often boils down to the quality of your ingredients—and it’s almost guaranteed, at least when it comes to meat, if you marinate long enough. Of course Big Barbecue Energy—the confidence you exude when working that grill—is critical.