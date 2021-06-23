Why It Took 50 Years for the Harlem Cultural Festival to Get Its Cinematic Due
It was the summer of Woodstock, when a single weekend filled with musical legends and 400,000 counterculture revelers turned a New York dairy farm into a pop-culture nirvana. A few weeks earlier in 1969, just 100 miles to the southeast, the Harlem Cultural Festival drew almost as many fans, plus genre-spanning performers ranging from Stevie Wonder to B.B. King to Nina Simone, yet it remained in relative obscurity for decades.www.dmagazine.com