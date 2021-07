Distance teaching is unproductive according to the study. An overview work gave the distance learning a bad report during the Corona crisis. Researchers at the Frankfurt Goethe University looked at data from all over the world – the result is sobering: “The average development of skills during school closings in spring 2020 can be described as stagnation with a tendency towards loss of skills and is therefore within the range of the effects of summer holidays”, explained Prof. Andreas Frey, one of the authors of the study. The loss of skills among children and adolescents from poor parental homes is particularly severe. However, there are also initial indications that the effects of the later school closings from winter do not necessarily have to be just as drastic: In the meantime, online teaching has improved in many places.