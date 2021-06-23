Cancel
Simon Cowell Returns With New Musical Game Show Format ‘Walk The Line’

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell will return to U.K. broadcaster ITV with musical game show format “Walk The Line.”. The format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a decision in their bid to be crowned champion — to either go home with a cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

Person
Simon Cowell
Walk The Line, Game Show, The Format, Reality Tv, Itv
