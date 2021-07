Another 48 Hrs. has been newly remastered and arrives on Blu-ray for the first time as the 20th title in the Paramount Presents Blu-ray line. Like the other Paramount Presents titles, the film includes a limited edition collectible package, interior spread, and Digital Copy. Like its predecessor, this film has also been remastered from a new 4K film transfer. The sequel is not quite the classic that the first film became. It didn’t hit with the critics and offers very much the same as the first but in a lesser way. The film did triple its budget at the box office. Because of this, however, it is considered a flop. Combine the box office revenue with the bad reviews and the franchise was largely finished. A reboot was attempted a few years ago but this went nowhere.