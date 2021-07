The Phoenix Suns have taken a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. This is a position the Clippers are all too familiar with, as this is the third straight time this postseason LA has fallen in an 0-2 hole. The Clippers have played like the best team in the playoffs so far by winning nine consecutive games. Devin Booker is playing at another level, Deandre Ayton is proving to be a dominant center, and the veteran leadership from Chris Paul is huge, whether he’s on the court or not.