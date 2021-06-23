Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Blake Lively Is All of Us Watching Backstreet Boys Learn Nsync's "Bye Bye Bye" Dance

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Backstreet Boys learning the moves to Nsync's "Bye Bye Bye?" No, you are absolutely not dreaming of the year 2000—just ask mega-fan Blake Lively. The Green Lantern actress shared her reaction to watching Backstreet Boys members Aj McLean and Nick Carter learn the infamous "Bye Bye Bye" choreography (we're swooping our hand in that classic motion as we speak) from Nsync's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. Lance first set the internet ablaze by sharing the crossover footage to his Instagram just a few days back. Blake shared every fan's sentiment of finally not having to choose between the two boy bands by posting to her Instagram Story....

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Aj Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bye Bye Bye#Boy Bands#All Of Us#As We Speak#Green Lantern#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compares Britney Spears to Princess Diana

Take it from someone who’s larger than life. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compared Britney Spears to Princess Diana as Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship rages on. “I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana,” McLean, 43, told co-host Cheryl Burke on his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast Sunday. “It’s sad to see what has transpired over the last 13 years.”
MusicParents Magazine

Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Members Join Forces as 'Back-Sync' for Pride Performance

It may be 2021 but our 2001 dreams are finally coming true. Over the weekend, Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter joined forces with NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass forming boy band of our dreams: "Back-Sync." The super group made their debut performance in Los Angeles on Friday night at Pride event, Bingo Under the Stars, which benefits L.A. Pride and The Trevor Project.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

NSYNC, Backstreet Boys Dominate Talent Shows and Our Hearts

The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC just teamed up for an epic collaboration to benefit L.A. Pride and The Trevor Project. AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass made up “Back-SYNC.” They showed off their iconic dance moves that stole everyone’s hearts with hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.” The real question is, who is the next boy band member that will end up on one of our favorite talent shows?
Musicmix929.com

Back-Sync: Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is living her boy band fantasy

The four performers themselves are also having fun. Joey told Variety during rehearsals, “It’s interesting to have the four of us knuckleheads do something together, which you’ve never seen before.”. Nick added, “I still don’t understand why we didn’t get an opportunity to do more things together, but we learned...
Musickiss951.com

Watch: Teen Sings Backstreet Boys Hit To Delayed Plane

What is more frustrating than a delayed flight? Not much especially if you have a connecting flight, want to get to that vacation destination, or are ready to be in your own bed. But while their flight was delayed some lucky passengers got an impromptu concert. And it was recorded on video. In the clip, a teen sings a Backstreet Boys hit to the delayed plane passengers. During a delayed flight to Dallas, a 14-year-old decided to entertain restless passengers with her rendition of the Backstreet Boys hit, “I Want It That Way.” Sydni Ellis recorded the teen’s uplifting performance and posted it to Twitter on June 14th. Ellis said the Southwest flight was delayed 2.5 hours due to a computer systems issue. “At one point, a passenger named Trinity got up to offer some amazing … entertainment! All the passengers were clapping and cheering for her,” Ellis said. Even though Trinity forgot the words to the song halfway through, the passengers continued to encourage the teen and cheer her on. Watch the video as the teen sings the Backstreet Boys hit below:
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Gabby Sidibe Shares Photo of Broken Engagement Ring & Says Her Fiancé Didn't Know It Broke

Gabby Sidibe and Brandon Frankel could easily be considered the cutest couple in Tinseltown, the to-be-married pair constantly gushing over one another on social media. Recently, "Precious" star Gabby Sidibe shared a photo of her broken engagement ring on one of her Instagram stories. The actress confessed to her followers that her fiancé Brandon Frankel was unaware.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wipes Out Like A ‘Floppy Fish’ While Attempting To Wakeboard — Watch

While wakeboarding on the lake, Miley Cyrus took a major tumble, and she shared the hilarious video on Instagram. Miley Cyrus had no shame about sharing a video of herself totally wiping out while trying out an intense water sport. The star attempted wakeboarding, and as she tried to stand up on the board, she fell and landed face first in the water. “Some days 60 of your songs trend on Twitter like a boss a** b****. Other days you take murky lake water to the face like a floppy a** fish,” Miley captioned the hilarious video.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy