I know the hold of addiction firsthand. I started smoking at 14. Like many teenagers, I was encouraged by friends and lured by the thrill of experimenting with a forbidden substance. By age 15 I was hooked, and at 25 was smoking almost two packs of cigarettes a day. I had tried several times, unsuccessfully, to quit. On July 17, 1968, I vowed never to take another puff on anything made of tobacco. I have kept that vow for the last 53 years. Quitting cigarettes was one of the hardest things I have ever done. Nicotine is said to be more addictive than heroin and harder to quit.