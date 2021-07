ZaNia Stinson was just 9-years-old when she starting helping feeding those that were hungry and the homeless. She was 9-years-old when a woman came up to her asking for money to feed her and her children. The experience was not only moving as a 9-year-old, but Stinson also knew what it was like to be hungry. At one time, Stinson had lived in the homeless shelter with her grandmother. They couldn't afford shelter, and they were unable to access sustainable nutrition.